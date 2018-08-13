Lotulelei is back at practice Monday after suffering a minor back injury in Thursday's preseason opener, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

The starting defensive tackle missed some practice time over the weekend, but even if he's limited Monday it looks like he'll be fine. Lotulelei is set to start next to Kyle Williams -- with rookie Harrison Phillips spelling the two -- in what should be a decent defensive line for the team.

