Lotulelei finished his second season with the Bills with 19 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, one pass defensed and his first career interception.

The production was slightly higher than Lotulelei's initial campaign with the Bills, though he's not out there to be an IDP stud. The seven-year veteran does what he's paid to do well, however, and his teammates rave about how much he's able to take up space. Assuming the team brings back Lotulelei for the third year of his five-year deal and figures out a way to get Jordan Phillips (9.5 sacks) back in the fold, the Bills could potentially have one of the league's better defensive tackle rotations when you factor in the aforementioned two players to go with rookie Ed Oliver (the No. 9 overall pick) and Harrison Phillips, who missed most of the season with a torn ACL.