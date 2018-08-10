Lotulelei suffered a back injury in Thursday's preseason opener against the Panthers, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Fortunately for Buffalo, head coach Sean McDermott does not believe the injury Lotulelei suffered is a serious one. Lotulelei is expected to play a crucial role in the Bills' defensive front this season, so don't be surprised if the team exercises cautious with the defensive tackle, even if it is a minor injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories