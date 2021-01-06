Diggs (oblique) did not practice Wednesday.

Diggs was listed as limited during Tuesday's walk-through, so his complete lack of activity Wednesday represents a step in the wrong direction. Of course, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports that Diggs said he'll be "fine" for Saturday's wild-card matchup the Colts, so it doesn't appear he's in any true danger of missing time. Coach Sean McDermott clarified that Diggs' injury is a new development and not something that's been lingering throughout the season, per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo.

