Diggs (back) was limited at practice Friday.

Diggs practiced fully Thursday, so his addition to the Bills' Week 10 injury report Friday is notable. Added context regarding the wideout's status for Monday night's game against the Broncos will arrive Saturday, but if Diggs is limited or sidelined, added snaps would be available for Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty in a Buffalo WR corps that also includes Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir.