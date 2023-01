Diggs caught seven of nine targets for 114 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round.

Diggs enjoyed a big first half, with all seven of his catches coming prior to halftime. That total included a 52-yard bomb to set up Buffalo's opening touchdown early on. Even though he garnered just one look during the second half, Diggs still led the Bills in receiving yards and should remain a big factor as they advance to the AFC divisional round.