Diggs will miss Thursday's practice while tending to soreness in his lower back, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

Based on the initial reports, this sounds like a day-to-day injury. We'll start to have cause for concern if Diggs doesn't return to practice at some point next week. He's the clear favorite to lead his new team in targets, playing in a Bills offense that finished last season t-24th in pass attempts (513) and 20th in yards per attempt (6.8). The hope in Buffalo is that Diggs' presence, along with continued growth from third-year QB Josh Allen, can elevate the passing game to league-average or better.