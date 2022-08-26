Coach Sean McDermott relayed Wednesday that QB Josh Allen, along with many of the Bills' key starters, a group that presumably includes Diggs, won't suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Panthers,Alec White of the team's official site reports.

As Week 1 approaches, Diggs and Gabriel Davis clearly top the Bills' wideout depth chart, so the coaching staff's focus Friday (in terms of the position) figures to be evaluated the team's complementary options ahead of looming roster cuts. Once the regular season commences, Diggs' high-volume role in an Allen-helmed offense will continue to yield high level fantasy dividends.