Diggs caught 10 of 13 targets for 148 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over Kansas City.
For the second straight game and the fourth time this season, Diggs piled up more than 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, with his 17-yard TD grab midway through the third quarter Sunday giving the Bills a 17-10 lead. The 28-year-old will heading into Buffalo's Week 7 bye as one of only four wideouts in the league with more than 600 receiving yards through six games alongside Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp.
