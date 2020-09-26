Diggs will likely be covered frequently by star corner Jalen Ramsey during Sunday's game in Buffalo.

This is certainly not a sure thing and Diggs' teammate John Brown is no slouch, but Diggs is the more skilled receiver, so it would make sense the Rams try to use as much of Ramsey as they can to slow him down, especially after Diggs torched the Miami secondary for 153 yards and a score last week. Ramsey himself has even implied as such throughout the week. It'd be hard to advise sitting Diggs, currently toed as the league's leading receiver, but just know things might not come as easy to him as the first two weeks, when he matched up against more friendly defenses.