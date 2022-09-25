Diggs secured seven of 11 targets for 74 yards in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, the star receiver exited the game late with what appeared to be cramping and was seen laying on the sideline.

Diggs turned in his usual impressive statistical effort in the hotly contested divisional battle, but he simply appeared to run out of gas in the humid South Florida climate at a critical juncture in the game. Before exiting, Diggs was typically productive and led the Bills wideouts in targets while tying for second in receptions with Isaiah McKenzie. Assuming he's back to health, Diggs should be a full go for a road showdown with the Bills in Week 4.