Diggs caught four of eight targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 32-6 win over the Jets.
The eight targets actually led the Bills, but they didn't turn into much production. Diggs has been quiet to begin the second half of the season, catching only seven of 13 targets for 61 yards and zero TDs over the last two games, but he could break out in Week 12 against an Eagles secondary that's been one of the most generous in the league this season against wideouts.
More News
-
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Shut down by Broncos in loss•
-
Bills' Stefon Diggs: No injury designation for Monday•
-
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Added to Week 10 injury report•
-
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Gets into end zone in loss•
-
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Busy night in win•
-
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Finds end zone in Week 7 loss•