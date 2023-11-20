Diggs caught four of eight targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 32-6 win over the Jets.

The eight targets actually led the Bills, but they didn't turn into much production. Diggs has been quiet to begin the second half of the season, catching only seven of 13 targets for 61 yards and zero TDs over the last two games, but he could break out in Week 12 against an Eagles secondary that's been one of the most generous in the league this season against wideouts.