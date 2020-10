Diggs caught six of 11 targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 18-10 win over the Jets.

Diggs finished just one target behind Cole Beasley's team-leading total, but the slot receiver comfortably outproduced Diggs, with team highs in catches (11) and receiving yards (112). With at least six catches in all but one of his seven games with the Bills, Diggs should remain an integral part of Buffalo's offense in Week 8 against the Patriots.