Diggs caught nine of 11 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's 38-9 win over the Patriots.

Diggs was spectacular in another signature victory, and has incredibly now finished with at least 130 yards in three straight games. In doing so, Diggs has set a new Bills franchise record for receiving yards in a single season, and his three touchdown catches Monday helped quarterback Josh Allen clinch a team record for passing TDs in a campaign. The duo connected from 50, 18 and 8 yards on their respective scores, enabling them to watch from the sidelines with a comfortable lead for virtually the entire fourth quarter. With such significant momentum, Diggs and Allen will now take aim at finishing the regular season strong against the Dolphins in Week 17.