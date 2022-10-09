Diggs brought in eight of 11 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 38-3 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Diggs comfortably paced the Bills in receptions and targets while checking in second to Gabe Davis in receiving yards. The All-Pro wideout also recorded his first touchdown grab since Week 2 on a 15-yard scoring connection with Josh Allen in the second quarter, and the 100-yard tally was his third of the season overall. Diggs will carry an elite 39-508-5 line into a Week 6 road showdown against the Chiefs.