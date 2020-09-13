Diggs caught eight of nine targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jets.

Diggs had a solid Bills debut and led the team in receiving yards but was outplayed by John Brown, who finished with six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Brown topped 1,000 yards in 2019 and already has a rapport with quarterback Josh Allen, so it could take some time for Diggs to surpass Brown as Allen's go-to guy. Diggs took a couple of punishing blows in this one but held onto the ball through the contact each time, and that toughness should help earn Allen's trust ahead of a Week 2 trip to Miami. Allen topped 300 passing yards for the first time in his career, which bodes well for the young quarterback's chances of sustaining two fantasy-relevant wide receivers against the Dolphins in Week 2 and beyond.