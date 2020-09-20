Diggs secured eight of 13 targets for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 31-28 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The offseason arrival has been a natural fit in the Bills offense over the first two games of the campaign, with Diggs now having notched eight grabs apiece against the Jets and Dolphins and already notching his first 100-yard effort in a Buffalo uniform. Sunday, Diggs managed team-high totals in receptions, receiving yardage and targets while also making his first scoring connection with quarterback Josh Allen on a 22-yard grab early in the second quarter. Diggs' early usage implies coordinator Brian Daboll is already dialed in on how to best deploy him, leaving fantasy managers buoyant ahead of the Bills' Week 3 home matchup against the Rams next Sunday.