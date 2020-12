Diggs headed to the locker room during Saturday's 48-19 win over the Broncos with a foot injury.

The 27-year-old dominated throughout the contest, catching 11 of 13 targets for 147 yards before Buffalo announced the injury during the final stages of the fourth quarter. The specifics of the issue remain unclear, though Diggs was able to return to the sideline shortly after the injury announcement. Any potential absence would be significant for both the Bills and fantasy players.