Diggs (oblique) is expected to play Saturday against the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Both Diggs and Cole Beasley (knee) should be available for Buffalo's first home playoff game in 25 years, but the team will confirm both wide receiver's availability closer to the 1:05 p.m. ET kickoff.
