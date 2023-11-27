Diggs caught six of 11 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

After two disappointing performances against tough secondaries in the Jets and Broncos, Diggs bounced back and saw his first double-digit target volume since Week 8, although it took Josh Allen throwing a season-high 51 passes to do it. The veteran wideout will head into Buffalo's bye on the cusp of his sixth straight 1,000-yard campaign, fourth straight season with 100-plus catches and third straight year with 10 or more TDs, having posted an 83-969-8 line on 121 targets through 12 games.