Diggs caught four of six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-32 win over the Rams.

Diggs had consecutive would-be one-yard touchdowns nullified in the first quarter; the first was overturned by the replay official while the second was negated by a penalty. He finally found the end zone from four yards out in the third quarter to put Buffalo up 28-3, and the Bills were able to escape with the win thanks to a late touchdown drive despite allowing Los Angeles to score the next 29 points after DIggs' touchdown. The former Vikings wide receiver has 20 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns through three games with Buffalo heading into a Week 4 road tilt in Las Vegas.