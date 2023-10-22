Diggs caught six of 12 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-25 loss to the Patriots.

Diggs had the presence of mind to get up and keep running after he wasn't touched on a sliding catch, resulting in a 25-yard touchdown to cut New England's lead to 22-17 in the fourth quarter. It was Diggs' sixth touchdown of 2023, putting him on pace for a third consecutive season with double-digit touchdowns. Buffalo's No. 1 receiver has drawn at least 11 targets in five of the team's first seven games, and he should remain heavily involved as the Bills try to bounce back Thursday against the Buccaneers.