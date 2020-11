Diggs caught 10 of 11 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Cardinals.

His 21-yard TD grab inside the final minute of the fourth quarter appeared to have given the Bills the win, but Kyler Murray capped a four-play, 34-second final drive with a successful hail mary to DeAndre Hopkins to steal the victory for the Cards. Diggs heads into Buffalo's bye week with 73 catches, 906 receiving yards and four touchdowns, putting hi firmly on pace for a career year.