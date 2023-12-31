Diggs caught four of seven targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots. He added five rushing yards on one carry.

The wideout tied Dalton Kincaid for the team lead in targets and catches, but it was the rookie tight end who paced the Bills in receiving yards. Diggs has all but vanished since Buffalo's Week 13 bye, managing just a 17-127-0 line on 31 targets over the last four games, but Sunday's carry -- his first of the season -- at least offers some faint hope that the coaching staff is trying to find ways to get the ball in his hands. Diggs will get one more chance to break out of his slump in Week 18 against a Miami secondary he torched for 120 yards and three TDs in their first meeting this season.