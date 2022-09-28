Diggs isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Baltimore.
This confirms Diggs was only dealing with cramps when he missed a bunch of snaps in the second half of Sunday's loss in Miami. He finished with seven catches for 74 yards on 11 targets and 70 percent of snaps, after piling up 270 yards and four TDs the first two weeks of the season. The Bills have taken Diggs off the field a decent amount this year, but mostly on run plays, and he might not have to deal with hot weather again all season.
