The Bills restructured Diggs' contract, increasing his compensation for the 2020 season by $3.3 million to $14.8 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

On top of that, Diggs' guaranteed money for 2021 will go up $7.7 million to $11 million, while his combined 2022-23 take will decrease from $25.55 million to $22.67 million. According to Garafolo, the aforementioned adjustments were agreed to when he was dealt to Buffalo on March 16, but the emerging pandemic delayed them until Diggs was able to report to the team. With his new squad, Diggs will be operating in tandem with John Brown in an offense that -- like his previous one in Minnesota -- is among the more run-focused in the NFL. Such a scheme didn't slow him down, though, as he produced a 63-1,130-6 line on 94 targets last year.