Diggs caught seven of nine targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Chargers.

Diggs set up Buffalo's opening-drive touchdown by drawing a 47-yard pass interference penalty, and he led the Bills in targets and catches despite being held to a season low in receiving yards. Buffalo's No. 1 receiver has 80 catches for 945 yards and has caught at least six passes in all but one game heading into a Week 13 matchup with a 49ers secondary that's starting to get some key pieces back from injury.