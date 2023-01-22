Diggs caught just four of 10 targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round.

Diggs was kept quiet as quarterback Josh Allen went without a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 9. Despite usually being Buffalo's most dangerous target, Diggs finished fourth on the team in receiving yards Sunday, even trailing rookie fifth-rounder Khalil Shakir. Although his season ends in disappointing fashion, Diggs turned in another monster campaign in 2022, posting at least 103 catches, 1,225 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the third straight year since joining the Bills.