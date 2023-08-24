Coach Sean McDermott relayed Thursday that the Bills' starters will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears. In last weekend's exhibition loss to the Steelers, Diggs logged 13 snaps en route to recording two catches on five targets for 22 yards.

Though Buffalo's starters are on track to see action versus Chicago, chances are Diggs and co. won't see extensive action Saturday. Once the wideout gets his reps in, his focus will shift to preparing for the team's regular-season opener against the Jets. As the coming campaign approaches, Diggs remains entrenched as the Bills' No. 1 option in a WR corps that also features Gabe Davis, with Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty also in the mix.