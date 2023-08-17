Coach Sean McDermott indicated Thursday that the Bills starters will play about "a quarter and a half" in Saturday's preseason contest against the Steelers, Alec White of the team's official site reports. Diggs didn't play in last weekend's exhibition opener against the Colts.

Per the report, QB Josh Allen will also face the Steelers after sitting out versus Indianapolis last Saturday. There's a solid chance that Diggs' only exhibition action ends up being against Pittsburgh, but McDermott noted Thursday that he sees value in playing starters during the preseason. "Simply put, it's to get them ready for the season."