The Bills believe the foot injury Diggs sustained during Saturday's win over the Broncos won't cause him to miss any time, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports.

It's a huge sigh of relief for Buffalo, as the 27-year-old made a late exit from Saturday's blowout victory after catching 11 passes for 147 yards. Diggs will also have a couple extra days to rest up since the Bills have the Patriots on tap next Monday, Dec. 28. The wideout's status should be updated once Buffalo returns to the practice field Thursday, at the latest.