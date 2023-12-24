Diggs recorded five catches on eight targets for 29 yards in Saturday's 24-22 win over the Chargers.

Diggs led the team with eight targets, and he's now reached that mark four times in his last five games. However, in that same span, he's topped 50 yards only once and has not reached 100 yards since Week 6. Diggs' downturn in production is alarming and without clear explanation, though the Bills have hit their stride offensively in the last few weeks, providing hope that Diggs can turn things around before the regular season comes to a close.