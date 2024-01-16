Diggs finished with seven receptions and 52 yards off of nine targets in Monday's 31-17 playoff win over the Steelers.

Diggs led all Buffalo receivers in both targets and receptions, but he was outproduced from a fantasy standpoint by rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid's 3/59/1 receiving line. The nine-year pro went ice-cold at the end of the regular season, so Monday's vanilla output didn't inspire confidence that the star wideout has regained his own confidence heading into the divisional round of the playoffs. If there was ever a time for Diggs to drop one of his signature monster receiving games, it would be for Sunday's tilt against the Chiefs, against whom Diggs and several other Bills suffered a crushing loss to in the playoffs roughly two calendar years ago.