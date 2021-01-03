Diggs caught seven of eight targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 56-26 win over Miami.

Diggs set new career highs in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in his first season with Buffalo, leading the league in both categories as the top target for breakout star Josh Allen. The trade acquisition from Minnesota also scored eight touchdowns, coming one short of his 2018 career high. Diggs' fantastic season helped the Bills secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC, so they'll have a home playoff game in the wild-card round next week.