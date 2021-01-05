Diggs (oblique) was listed as limited for Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
This is the first we've heard of the injury to the team's best receiver, but it also has the sound of being something minor, considering Diggs was on the field to some degree Tuesday and still saw a decent amount of action during Sunday's blowout win over the Dolphins.
