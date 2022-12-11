Diggs caught three of five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.

After being held to four yards in the first half, Diggs promptly broke free for a 31-yard gain on Buffalo's second play of the third quarter, but he added just one more catch for two yards after that. He's far from the only prominent wide receiver to struggle against the Sauce Gardner-led Jets secondary, so Diggs should bounce back in Week 15 against the Dolphins, who allowed seven catches for 74 yards to Buffalo's No. 1 receiver in Miami's Week 3 win.