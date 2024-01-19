Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Diggs (foot) will be limited at practice, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

McDermott said that Diggs' foot injury initially occurred during Monday's 31-17 playoff win over the Steelers, but that the issue popped up more significantly at practice Thursday. While McDermott said the issue doesn't concern him regarding Diggs' availability for Sunday's divisional-round playoff matchup against Kansas City, the veteran wideout's health will warrant close mentoring. With Gabe Davis (knee) already ruled out for Sunday's contest, the Bills would be forced to lean increasingly on Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty if Diggs is hampered at all Sunday.