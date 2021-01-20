Diggs (oblique) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Diggs logged limited practice sessions last Tuesday and Wednesday before being listed as a full participant Thursday. As a result he approached this past Saturday's divisional-round win over the Ravens minus an injury designation, en route to catching eight of his 11 targets for 106 yards and a TD, while seeing action on 47 of Buffalo's 57 snaps on offense. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll assume that Diggs' listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related and that he's in no danger of missing Sunday's AFC Championship Game against Kansas City.