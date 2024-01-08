Diggs corralled seven of eight targets for 87 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Dolphins.

Diggs finished Sunday's division-clinching victory with his most yards and receptions in a single game since Weeks 6 and 8, respectively. The vocal superstar didn't sniff the 6/120/3 line he posted when these teams first met in Week 4, but this was still a significant improvement over what we had seen from Diggs over his last four games when he averaged a measly 31.8 yards per game with no trips to the end zone. Perhaps this was the kickstart the 29-year-old needed ahead of next Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Steelers. Diggs ends the regular season with his his sixth consecutive campaign of 1,000-plus receiving yards and fifth straight with at least 100 receptions.