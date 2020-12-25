site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-stefon-diggs-looking-good-for-mnf | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Looking good for MNF
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Diggs (foot) is listed as a full participant on Friday's estimated practice report.
We'll get full clarity on the star wideout's status when the Bills have their final practice of the week Saturday, but at this stage he looks safe to keep in lineups for Week 16.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 45 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read