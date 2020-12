Diggs (foot) is listed as a full participant on Friday's estimated practice report, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Full clarity on the star wideout's Week 16 status should come when the Bills have their final practice of the week Saturday, but at this stage, Diggs looks safe to keep in fantasy lineups. Diggs has enjoyed a career-best season in Buffalo, but he's been especially stellar of late, recording double-digit catches in each of the Bills' last three games.