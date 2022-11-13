Diggs caught 12 of 16 targets for 128 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings.
While Diggs' longest catch went for only 25 yards, he consistently got open on short and intermediate routes to help the Bills march down the field. Buffalo led 27-10 in the third quarter before momentum swung Minnesota's way, but Diggs still crossed the 100-yard threshold for the sixth time in nine games. It wouldn't be surprising to see a similar performance from Josh Allen's favorite target at home against Cleveland in Week 11.
