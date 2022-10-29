Diggs will likely see some of his coverage against Green Bay's Jaire Alexander on Sunday night, Grace Heidinger of the Bills' official site reports. Said the receiver: "He's definitely a competitor, he's a guy that competes at a high level, he finishes play, he's fast," Diggs said on Alexander. "So going against corners, I see the best corner every week."

Alexander usually goes up against the opponent's best receiver, something everyone is expecting when the Bills meet the Packers in Week 8. While the matchup with the reeling Packers looks juicy for Diggs managers, this is something to keep in mind. Also, as much as Green Bay is struggling, the pass defense is ranked first in the NFL, while the run defense has getting gouged on a regular basis and ranks 27th. Diggs is nearly impossible to keep down, but we also wouldn't be surprised if this turns into one of his more modest days, especially if the heavily favored Bills jump out to a big lead.