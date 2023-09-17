Diggs recorded seven catches on seven targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Raiders.

Diggs was extremely efficient in turning his targets into receptions, but there wasn't much production to follow. His longest gain of the day went for 17 yards, but three of his catches went for under 10 yards. After commanding 13 targets in Week 1, Josh Allen also distributed the ball around to more pass catchers -- another contributing factor to the relative down performance. Even so, this game illustrated Diggs' extremely high floor for fantasy purposes.