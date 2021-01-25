Diggs had six receptions (11 targets) for 77 yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Josh Allen and the Bills' offensive line struggled against Kansas City's defense, resulting in modest outputs for the skill position players, Diggs included. In fact, the 26-year-old's final line was bolstered by an acrobatic big play that was made in garbage time. Despite a bitter finish, Diggs produced career highs in receptions (127), yards (1,535) and targets (166) while scoring eight times across 16 regular-season games. It is a rare occurrence to claim that a receiver that is as highly regarded as Diggs "broke out" in 2020, but that's exactly what happened after being traded to Buffalo last offseason. Allen and Diggs lifted each other's games to new levels, firmly placing each in the elite tier of their respective positions heading into the 2021 season.