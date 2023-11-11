Diggs (back) was not listed on the team's final injury report Saturday and is cleared for Monday's contest against the Broncos.

It was a bit ominous that Diggs was added to Friday's injury report with a back injury, but fantasy managers can rest a bit easier now that the star wideout does not carry an injury designation into the primetime matchup. For what it's worth, Diggs was listed as a limited participant in practice for a second consecutive day, so while he'll play, it does seem as if the 29-year-old is dealing with a legitimate issue, although Diggs seemed to dismiss the notion that it was serious suggesting the past two days were simply maintenance during a long season. Expect the veteran standout target to see his usual workload in a potential juicy matchup against an up-and-down Denver defense.