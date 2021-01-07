Diggs (oblique) is listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice and is officially questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Colts.
Given that the Bills have not sounded overly concerned about the injury and Diggs was out there practicing to some degree Thursday, we feel pretty good about the star receiver's status for Saturday. Overly cautious managers will have the benefit of this being the first game on the wild-card slate, so Saturday's game-day inactive list should affirm Diggs is suiting up.
More News
-
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Practicing Thursday•
-
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Limited for Tuesday's walkthrough•
-
Bills' Stefon Diggs: League's leading receiver in 2020•
-
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Suiting up for Week 17•
-
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Dominates with three touchdowns•