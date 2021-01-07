Diggs (oblique) is listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice and is officially questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Colts.

Given that the Bills have not sounded overly concerned about the injury and Diggs was out there practicing to some degree Thursday, we feel pretty good about the star receiver's status for Saturday. Overly cautious managers will have the benefit of this being the first game on the wild-card slate, so Saturday's game-day inactive list should affirm Diggs is suiting up.