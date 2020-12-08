Diggs brought in 10 of 11 targets for 92 yards in the Bills' 34-24 win over the 49ers on Monday night.

Diggs corralled a game-high number of receptions while checking in second in receiving yards to Cole Beasley on the Bills. The prize offseason acquisition is being used in a largely short-area role after averaging a career-high 12.0 yards per target with the Vikings in 2019, but his tally Monday night enabled him to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight season. Diggs also now has a trio of 10-catch efforts this season and has logged double-digit targets in three of his past four contests. The sixth-year pro will look to carry over the momentum of Monday's performance into a tough matchup versus the Steelers in a Week 14 Sunday night showdown.