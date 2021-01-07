Diggs (oblique) was spotted at practice Thursday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

That's a good sign after Diggs was listed as a 'DNP' on Wednesday, and at this stage we'd expect the wideout to be a go Saturday against the Colts. For his part, Diggs previously suggested that's he's "fine," a notion that would be solidified if he approaches the Bills' playoff opener minus an injury designation.

