Diggs (foot/rest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs.

Diggs was a non-participant due to a foot injury and rest for Thursday's practice, but on Friday, coach Sean McDermott told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network that he wasn't concerned about the wide receiver's health heading into the weekend. Despite logging a limited walkthrough to cap the week, Diggs has been cleared to suit up Sunday, while fellow WR Gabe Davis (knee) won't be available. That could open up more looks from quarterback Josh Allen for Diggs, who was contained to four catches (on 11 targets) for 24 yards by Kansas City in Buffalo's win in Week 14.